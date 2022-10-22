Immersive ‘Imagine Van Gogh’ exhibit comes to London, Ont.

See more sharing options

Londoners have the chance to immerse themselves in more than 200 of Vincent van Gogh’s paintings starting Saturday.

Imagine Van Gogh is an immersive exhibit that was first presented by Encore Productions in France and has gone on to tour worldwide with stops in Vancouver, Edmonton and now London.

“You’re jumping into his paintings,” said Angela Di Corpo, the marketing director for Imagine Van Gogh. “It’s quite a unique experience.”

In this exhibit, original canvasses are expanded and fragmented, then projected into unusual shapes.

It features classic pieces of work such as Starry Night, as well as lesser-known works by van Gogh.

Di Corpo says it’s like “taking the museum out of the museum.”

“We see people come in and fall in love, we see people come in and cry,” she said. “We’ve had marriage proposals (and) weddings.”

The exhibit is held at 100 Kellogg Lane from Oct. 22, 2022, to Jan. 8, 2023.

Tickets can be purchased online through the Imagine Van Gogh website.

-With files from 980 CFPL’s Jacquelyn LeBel and Devon Peacock