Entertainment

Immersive ‘Imagine Van Gogh’ exhibit comes to London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted October 22, 2022 2:24 pm
Immersive ‘Imagine Van Gogh’ exhibit coming to Edmonton
'Imagine Van Gogh' is an immersive exhibition from Europe, featuring more than 200 of Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh's paintings – Feb 17, 2021

Londoners have the chance to immerse themselves in more than 200 of Vincent van Gogh’s paintings starting Saturday.

Imagine Van Gogh is an immersive exhibit that was first presented by Encore Productions in France and has gone on to tour worldwide with stops in Vancouver, Edmonton and now London.

“You’re jumping into his paintings,” said Angela Di Corpo, the marketing director for Imagine Van Gogh. “It’s quite a unique experience.”

Read more: Immersive ‘Imagine Van Gogh’ exhibit coming to London, Ont. in fall 2022

In this exhibit, original canvasses are expanded and fragmented, then projected into unusual shapes.

It features classic pieces of work such as Starry Night, as well as lesser-known works by van Gogh.

Di Corpo says it’s like “taking the museum out of the museum.”

Read more: Immersive Van Gogh 360º exhibition coming to Halifax

“We see people come in and fall in love, we see people come in and cry,” she said. “We’ve had marriage proposals (and) weddings.”

The exhibit is held at 100 Kellogg Lane from Oct. 22, 2022, to Jan. 8, 2023.

Tickets can be purchased online through the Imagine Van Gogh website.

-With files from 980 CFPL’s Jacquelyn LeBel and Devon Peacock 

Imagine Monet exhibition brings world-renowned paintings to life
LondonArtVincent Van GoghArt ExhibitVan GoghImagine Van GoghArtworksimagine van gogh london
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

