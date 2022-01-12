Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Immersive Van Gogh 360º exhibition coming to Halifax

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 5:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Watch art come to life at the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit' Watch art come to life at the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit
Liem Vu speaks with Richard Ouzounian from Lighthouse Immersive about what you can expect at the 'Immersive Van Gogh' exhibit – Aug 3, 2021

An immersive exhibition experience that has already been trending worldwide over the last two years is now coming to Halifax.

Van Gogh 360º features some of the artist’s most influential pieces in the history of western art, according to the show’s website.

It says it “brings over 300 of his most popular works together in a dynamic show that is not to be missed.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘Art is for the voiceless’ — Halifax poet helping Afghan women claim their dreams

The website says visitors can expect a “360-degree panorama on larger-than-life screens, a complementing musical bed, and a mix of different fields of art that only an immersive multimedia format can offer.”

The show is expected to come to the Halifax Forum on May 27 and run seven days a week.

According to the website, COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including timed ticket sales, arrow markings, contactless transactions and mandatory mask-wearing.

Read more: Meet a Halifax sneaker artist and his inspiring path into the world of film

Story continues below advertisement

The exhibit will be accessible to wheelchairs, walkers and scooters, while seating is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information about the exhibition is available on its website.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax art show tagHalifax forum art exhibition taghalifax van gogh 360 tagvan gogh 360 tagvan gogh 360 canada tagVan gogh halifax tagvan gogh immersive exhibition tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers