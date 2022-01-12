Immersive Van Gogh 360º exhibition coming to Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

An immersive exhibition experience that has already been trending worldwide over the last two years is now coming to Halifax.

Van Gogh 360º features some of the artist’s most influential pieces in the history of western art, according to the show’s website.

It says it “brings over 300 of his most popular works together in a dynamic show that is not to be missed.”

The website says visitors can expect a “360-degree panorama on larger-than-life screens, a complementing musical bed, and a mix of different fields of art that only an immersive multimedia format can offer.”

The show is expected to come to the Halifax Forum on May 27 and run seven days a week.

According to the website, COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including timed ticket sales, arrow markings, contactless transactions and mandatory mask-wearing.

The exhibit will be accessible to wheelchairs, walkers and scooters, while seating is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information about the exhibition is available on its website.