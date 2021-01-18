Menu

Global News Morning BC
January 18 2021 11:24am
03:24

‘Imagine Van Gogh’ exhibit comes to Vancouver

An interactive exhibit of some of Vincent Van Gogh’s finest paintings will open in Vancouver on March 19th. The exhibit’s designer Annabelle Mauger tells us what we can expect.

