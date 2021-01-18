Global News Morning BC January 18 2021 11:24am 03:24 ‘Imagine Van Gogh’ exhibit comes to Vancouver An interactive exhibit of some of Vincent Van Gogh’s finest paintings will open in Vancouver on March 19th. The exhibit’s designer Annabelle Mauger tells us what we can expect. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7583220/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7583220/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?