Immersive ‘Imagine Van Gogh’ exhibit coming to London, Ont. in fall 2022

A uniquely immersive exhibit featuring more than 200 of Vincent van Gogh’s paintings will be coming to London, Ont., next fall, organizers announced Wednesday.

Imagine Van Gogh was first presented by Encore Productions in France and has gone on to tour worldwide with recent stops in Vancouver and Edmonton extending their runs due to popular demand.

View image in full screen An undated photo from the Imagine Van Gogh exhibit. Laurence Labat

Artistic directors Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, who created the exhibit, say viewers are “literally transported on a journey to the heart of the artists’ work.”

“Original canvasses are expanded and fragmented, then projected into unusual shapes to emphasize the mesmerizing exaggerations and distortions of Van Gogh’s work,” Mauger said in a statement.

“Visitors experience their energy, emotion, and beauty like never before.”

The exhibit will be held at 100 Kellogg Lane in fall 2022. Exact dates have not yet been announced but organizer say potential attendees can register for future access to pre-sale tickets.

Organizers add that the exhibit will follow any COVID-19 guidelines in place from the province at that time.

View image in full screen An undated image from the ‘Imagine Van Gogh’ exhibit. Laurence Labat