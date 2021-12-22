Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Immersive ‘Imagine Van Gogh’ exhibit coming to London, Ont. in fall 2022

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted December 22, 2021 10:06 am
Click to play video: '‘Imagine Van Gogh’ exhibit comes to Vancouver' ‘Imagine Van Gogh’ exhibit comes to Vancouver
An interactive exhibit of some of Vincent Van Gogh's finest paintings will open in Vancouver on March 19th. The exhibit's designer Annabelle Mauger tells us what we can expect – Jan 18, 2021

A uniquely immersive exhibit featuring more than 200 of Vincent van Gogh’s paintings will be coming to London, Ont., next fall, organizers announced Wednesday.

Imagine Van Gogh was first presented by Encore Productions in France and has gone on to tour worldwide with recent stops in Vancouver and Edmonton extending their runs due to popular demand.

An undated photo from the Imagine Van Gogh exhibit. View image in full screen
An undated photo from the Imagine Van Gogh exhibit. Laurence Labat

Artistic directors Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, who created the exhibit, say viewers are “literally transported on a journey to the heart of the artists’ work.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Original canvasses are expanded and fragmented, then projected into unusual shapes to emphasize the mesmerizing exaggerations and distortions of Van Gogh’s work,” Mauger said in a statement.

“Visitors experience their energy, emotion, and beauty like never before.”

Read more: Imagine Van Gogh extended 2nd time in Saskatoon

The exhibit will be held at 100 Kellogg Lane in fall 2022. Exact dates have not yet been announced but organizer say potential attendees can register for future access to pre-sale tickets.

Organizers add that the exhibit will follow any COVID-19 guidelines in place from the province at that time.

An undated image from the ‘Imagine Van Gogh’ exhibit. View image in full screen
An undated image from the ‘Imagine Van Gogh’ exhibit. Laurence Labat
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Ontario tagVincent Van Gogh tagArt Exhibit tag100 kellogg lane tagImagine Van Gogh tagdutch painter tagimmersive art exhibit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers