Man dead after fatal shooting on Toronto’s Queen Street, police say

Homicide officers are investigating after a fatal shooting incident reported in Toronto.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Queen Street West and Portland Street at around 12:49 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a shooting.
Police said “multiple” shots were heard.
A man was located with injuries outside on the ground — police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.
