Crime

Man dead after fatal shooting on Toronto’s Queen Street, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 22, 2022 9:45 am
Police are investigating after a fatal shooting on Queen Street in Toronto's east end. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a fatal shooting on Queen Street in Toronto's east end. Adam Dabrowski/Global News

Homicide officers are investigating after a fatal shooting incident reported in Toronto.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Queen Street West and Portland Street at around 12:49 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a shooting.

Police said “multiple” shots were heard.

Read more: Peel police lead investigation after Toronto police officer killed in GTA shootings

A man was located with injuries outside on the ground — police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeToronto PoliceToronto shootingTPSToronto HomicideQueen StreetPortland Street
