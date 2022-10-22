Man dead after fatal shooting on Toronto’s Queen Street, police say

See more sharing options

Homicide officers are investigating after a fatal shooting incident reported in Toronto.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Queen Street West and Portland Street at around 12:49 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a shooting.

Police said “multiple” shots were heard.

A man was located with injuries outside on the ground — police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

SHOOTING

12:49am

– Queen St W closed from Denison to Portland (@TPS14Div)

– multiple shots heard

– man with injuries, outside on ground

– pronounced deceased on scene

– @tpshomicide investigating

– info? contact Crime Stoppers @1800222TIPS

GO#2052719

^sw — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 22, 2022