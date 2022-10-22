Toronto takes on Miami for conference showdown

See more sharing options

Toronto Raptors (1-1, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (0-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -3; over/under is 215

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Miami and Toronto square off on Saturday.

Miami went 35-17 in Eastern Conference play and 29-12 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Heat averaged 21.9 assists per game on 38.0 made field goals last season.

Toronto finished 2-4 overall and 30-22 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors averaged 20.7 assists per game on 38.3 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Omer Yurtseven: out (knee).

Raptors: Chris Boucher: out (hamstring), Otto Porter Jr.: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.