Boil water advisory lifted after power outage at Brandon water treatment facility

A boil water advisory issued for parts of Brandon following a power outage at the city’s water treatment facility earlier this week has been lifted.

The advisory was issued Wednesday after the city said there had been a loss of water pressure in the western portion of the Brandon distribution system, affecting homes and businesses south of the Assiniboine River to Richmond Avenue, west of 18th Street.

Power was returned to normal at the water treatment plant by Wednesday night, the city has previously said, but the advisory was issued because the loss of pressure could lead to distribution depressurization, which can compromise water supply safety.

The City of Brandon wishes to inform residents and businesses that the boil water advisory that was put in place for a portion of the city has been rescinded by the Medical Officer of Health.

On Friday afternoon the city announced the water system has met all conditions for rescinding the boil water advisory.

Officials say if water is discoloured at the tap, residents can flush their lines by running water until it is clear.

Anyone with questions should reach out to the city’s water treatment facility during business hours at 204-729-2190.