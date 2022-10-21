Menu

Crime

RCMP continue to investigate homicide a year after Nelson House man’s disappearance

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 4:04 pm
RCMP patch computer police View image in full screen
Twenty-two-year-old Rico Linklater's disappearance from Nelson House a year ago is now being investigated as a homicide. Courtesty: RCMP

A year after Rico Linklater was last seen alive, Manitoba RCMP are renewing calls for information in the missing person case turned homicide investigation.

Linklater, 22, was initially reported missing on Oct. 23, 2021, two days after he had last been seen in Nelson House.

Read more: Nelson House man’s 2021 disappearance now considered homicide, Manitoba RCMP say

At the time RCMP said Linklater could still be in the community, roughly 666 kilometres north of Winnipeg, or had possibly traveled to Thompson.

But in September police announced they now believe Linklater was the victim of foul play.

Rico Linklater
Rico Linklater. Manitoba RCMP
Click to play video: 'Search for 22-year-old Manitoba man missing for weeks'
Search for 22-year-old Manitoba man missing for weeks

They haven’t said why investigators think Linklater was killed; his body has not been found.

Last month police said RCMP officers from the Nelson House detachment were working with major crimes investigators, as well as the Mounties’ search and rescue and underwater recovery teams in the investigation.

Read more: Winnipeg police say missing man likely victim of ‘foul play’

They said police divers would be in the Nelson House area Sept. 5-10 looking for clues to Linklater’s disappearance.

There was no further information released Friday, and police renewed their calls for information in the case.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have reached out before or may have new information in connection with Linklater’s disappearance to contact Nelson House RCMP at 204-484-2837 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Raising awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous men and boys'
Raising awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous men and boys
