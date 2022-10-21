RCMP continue to investigate homicide a year after Nelson House man’s disappearance

Send this page to someone via email

A year after Rico Linklater was last seen alive, Manitoba RCMP are renewing calls for information in the missing person case turned homicide investigation.

Linklater, 22, was initially reported missing on Oct. 23, 2021, two days after he had last been seen in Nelson House.

At the time RCMP said Linklater could still be in the community, roughly 666 kilometres north of Winnipeg, or had possibly traveled to Thompson.

But in September police announced they now believe Linklater was the victim of foul play.

They haven’t said why investigators think Linklater was killed; his body has not been found.

Last month police said RCMP officers from the Nelson House detachment were working with major crimes investigators, as well as the Mounties’ search and rescue and underwater recovery teams in the investigation.

They said police divers would be in the Nelson House area Sept. 5-10 looking for clues to Linklater’s disappearance.

There was no further information released Friday, and police renewed their calls for information in the case.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have reached out before or may have new information in connection with Linklater’s disappearance to contact Nelson House RCMP at 204-484-2837 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.