Nelson House man’s 2021 disappearance now considered homicide, Manitoba RCMP say

A man reported missing almost a year ago is now believed to be the victim of a homicide, Manitoba RCMP say.
Rico Cody Linklater, 22, was initially reported missing on Oct. 23, 2021.
RCMP officers from the Nelson House detachment are working with major crimes investigators, as well as the Mounties’ search and rescue and underwater recovery teams to continue their investigation.
Police will be in the Nelson House area Sept. 5-10 looking for clues to Linklater’s disappearance.
Anyone with information is asked to call Nelson House RCMP at 204-484-2837, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
