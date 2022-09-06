Menu

Crime

Nelson House man’s 2021 disappearance now considered homicide, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 2:41 pm
An underwater recovery team vehicle has been involved the search for Rico Cody Linklater, 22, who was initially reported missing on Oct. 23, 2021 from Nelson House, Man. View image in full screen
An underwater recovery team vehicle has been involved the search for Rico Cody Linklater, 22, who was initially reported missing on Oct. 23, 2021 from Nelson House, Man. Manitoba RCMP

A man reported missing almost a year ago is now believed to be the victim of a homicide, Manitoba RCMP say.

Rico Cody Linklater, 22, was initially reported missing on Oct. 23, 2021.

Read more: Search for 22-year-old Manitoba man missing for weeks

RCMP officers from the Nelson House detachment are working with major crimes investigators, as well as the Mounties’ search and rescue and underwater recovery teams to continue their investigation.

Rico Linklater
Rico Linklater. Manitoba RCMP

Police will be in the Nelson House area Sept. 5-10 looking for clues to Linklater’s disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nelson House RCMP at 204-484-2837, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Search for 22-year-old Manitoba man missing for weeks' Search for 22-year-old Manitoba man missing for weeks
Search for 22-year-old Manitoba man missing for weeks – Dec 1, 2021
