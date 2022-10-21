Man charged with arson after fire reported at Uxbridge apartment building: police

See more sharing options

A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fire last month at an apartment in Uxbridge, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said that on Sept. 21, a fire was reported at an apartment complex on Brock Street West.

Police allege the fire was “set intentionally.”

Tylor Bain, 28, of Uxbridge, was arrested on Friday.

He has been charged with arson with disregard for human life.

Police said he was released on an undertaking.