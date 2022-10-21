Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with arson after fire reported at Uxbridge apartment building: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 2:35 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fire last month at an apartment in Uxbridge, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said that on Sept. 21, a fire was reported at an apartment complex on Brock Street West.

Police allege the fire was “set intentionally.”

Trending Now

Read more: 5 men charged after nearly 300 illicit Cannabis plants seized in Uxbridge, Ont: police

Tylor Bain, 28, of Uxbridge, was arrested on Friday.

He has been charged with arson with disregard for human life.

Police said he was released on an undertaking.

CrimeFireArsonDurham Regional PoliceApartment FireUxbridgeDRPSarson charge
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers