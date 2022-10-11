5 men charged after nearly 300 illicit Cannabis plants seized in Uxbridge, Ont: police

Send this page to someone via email

Five men are facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed in Uxbridge, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Saturday, a search warrant was executed on Regional Road 1 after “receiving information that several hundred cannabis plants were being grown on the property.”

Police said officers allegedly seized 291 large cannabis plants.

Officers said five men were taken into custody.

Police said 27-year-old Artur Zhevner from Uxbridge, 35-year-old David Cox from Scarborough, 30-year-old Stas Mansyvoda from Uxbridge, 27-year-old Artem Kotenko from Uxbridge and 38-year-old Jevgenijs Zorins from Uxbridge were each charged with unauthorized production of cannabis and possession of illicit cannabis.

Officers said they were all released on an undertaking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5800.