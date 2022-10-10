Police appeal for witnesses after Oshawa, Ont. shooting at Whiskey John’s bar and grill

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Durham Region are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was shot on Sunday night.

Durham Regional Police said they were called to King Street West in Oshawa at around 11:50 p.m. for reports of an armed person.

Police said the incident, which took place at Whiskey John’s bar and grill , resulted in one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect description available, and officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with video footage to come forward.