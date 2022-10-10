Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police appeal for witnesses after Oshawa, Ont. shooting at Whiskey John’s bar and grill

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 10, 2022 1:38 pm
A photo of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A photo of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. Nick Westoll / Global News

Police in Durham Region are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was shot on Sunday night.

Durham Regional Police said they were called to King Street West in Oshawa at around 11:50 p.m. for reports of an armed person.

Read more: Male shot after interaction with police officers at Vaughan event centre

Police said the incident, which took place at Whiskey John’s bar and grill , resulted in one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect description available, and officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with video footage to come forward.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagOshawa tagdurham region tagDurham Regional Police tagdrp tagDurham shooting tagWhiskey John's tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers