Man who attacked 2 Muslim women at Southgate Centre sentenced to 16 months

A 43-year old man was sentenced to 16 months behind bars and two years’ probation for assaulting a Muslim mother and daughter wearing hijabs outside Southgate Centre in December 2020.

Richard Bradly Stevens previously pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and one count of mischief.

In her decision Friday, Judge Ferne LeReverend said the attack was racially motivated.

Stevens only stopped attacking the first woman to chase away the other woman, she said.

The judge also pointed out that “copy cat” attacks occurred after this one and that it sparked fear across Canada in the Muslim community.

LeReverend said Stevens doesn’t understand the harm he caused and then used drugs and alcohol as an excuse for his actions.

Stevens’ sentence also states he cannot communicate with the victims and must stay at least two blocks away from them at all times.

The judge also ruled Stevens must complete a multicultural awareness program, psychological counselling, and drug and alcohol counselling. He can’t possess or consume drugs or alcohol and must live at an approved residence.

After the incident, the women told police they were sitting in a car in the Southgate Centre parking lot in December when a man came up to the passenger side and began yelling racial slurs at them.

They said the man shattered a car window, then knocked one of them to the ground and started assaulting her.

Stevens was later charged and an arrest warrant was issued for him after he failed to appear in court.

The victims’ names are protected under a publication ban.