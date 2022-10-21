St. Amant Centre warns personal health information may have been breached in hack

Send this page to someone via email

St. Amant Centre is warning personal and private health information of those involved with their organization may have been compromised in a hack.

The Winnipeg not-for-profit that works with people with developmental disabilities, autism and acquired brain injury said Friday that a hacker or group of hackers gained access to their computer network on Aug. 23.

They say it appears the cyber break-in was likely an attempted ransomware attack.

The centre says it became aware of the breach on Aug. 30 and immediately removed all access to its networks.

4:24 Cyber Security Awareness

A subsequent analysis by a cyber-security company found no evidence that information was downloaded or saved by the hacker, the centre says.

Story continues below advertisement

However, because private information was potentially available to the hacker, the centre says it has sent a letter directly to anyone who has been involved with their organization and provided contact information.

Since the breach, the centre says it has secured its network, rebuilt its servers, reset all passwords, and implemented both stronger password requirements and multi-factor authentication for access to its network outside its main building.

They’ve also notified the Manitoba Ombudsman of the privacy breach.

Anyone who may have been affected and is looking for more information can reach out to St. Amant’s privacy officer at 204-258-7049.

St. Amant supports over 2,200 people in Manitoba with developmental disabilities, autism and acquired brain injury, according to their website.