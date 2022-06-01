‘People that are in these places are not treated like humans’: St. Amant ends institutionalization

Send this page to someone via email

After decades of institutional care, a Winnipeg facility treating mental disability is making a crucial change in its practices.

The St. Amant organization announced on Wednesday it is stepping away from long-term, institutional care and moving toward short-term, community-based options.

Institution Watch advocate Kevin Johnson said this puts the human rights of St. Amant’s patients first.

“People should know that institutions are not a place that they think they are,” he said. “People that are in these places are not treated like humans. I think it’s important that people are treated as human and not as prisoners and told what they can and can’t do.”

Over the past few years, the facility at 440 River Rd. altered their admission and discharge policies to reflect a short-term care plan. Now, the centre’s officially changed under Manitoba legislation.

“The pandemic shone a light on everything we knew was problematic in long-term care and when we look at the quality of life and inclusion for people we support in community homes versus a large congregate setting, the difference is huge,” said John Leggat, president and CEO for St. Amant.

“There’s no comparison. When there’s an outbreak the building needs to be locked down, and people are stuck in their rooms, compared to a home that operates more closely to a family home. There’s an ability to participate in community and live life with a more natural and normal rhythm.”

St. Amant says it plans to transition its final 60 patients into the community within the next four years to open up space for new short-term services.

