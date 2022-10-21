‘Hold and secure’ lifted at Peterborough high school after scare over replica firearms

See more sharing options

A report of a firearm outside Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School in Peterborough prompted a brief “hold and secure” late Friday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:50 a.m., officers responded to a call from a citizen who reported seeing a firearm inside a vehicle with several students outside the north-end school on Armour Rd.

Police say a “hold and secure” was implemented, meaning students have to stay in place.

Officers attended the scene and located the students outside the building. School officials seized two replica handguns — a water gun and a wooden prop gun, police said.

“(The) investigation revealed the items were in the process of being donated to the drama program,” police stated. “No criminal charges are expected.”

The “hold and secure” was lifted around 12:20 p.m.