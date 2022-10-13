Menu

Crime

4 guns seized in Toronto following investigation by Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 1:43 pm
Firearms seized in Toronto following an investigation by the Peterborough Police Service. View image in full screen
Firearms seized in Toronto following an investigation by the Peterborough Police Service. Peterborough Police Service

A Toronto man faces firearm charges as part of an ongoing investigation by police in Peterborough.

Peterborough police say that on Thursday, a search warrant was executed in Toronto with assistance from the Toronto Emergency Task Force.

Investigators say they seized ammunition along with four guns:

  • one 9-millimetre handgun
  • two .22-calibre semi-automatic rifles
  • one 12-gauge shotgun

A 28-year-old Toronto man was charged with four counts of careless storage of a firearm and one count of transferring a firearm without authority.

The man was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough later Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau offers ‘deepest condolences’ to families of 2 police officers killed in Ontario'
Trudeau offers ‘deepest condolences’ to families of 2 police officers killed in Ontario
