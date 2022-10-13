4 guns seized in Toronto following investigation by Peterborough police

See more sharing options

A Toronto man faces firearm charges as part of an ongoing investigation by police in Peterborough.

Peterborough police say that on Thursday, a search warrant was executed in Toronto with assistance from the Toronto Emergency Task Force.

Investigators say they seized ammunition along with four guns:

one 9-millimetre handgun

two .22-calibre semi-automatic rifles

one 12-gauge shotgun

A 28-year-old Toronto man was charged with four counts of careless storage of a firearm and one count of transferring a firearm without authority.

The man was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough later Thursday.