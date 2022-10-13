4 guns seized in Toronto following investigation by Peterborough police

A Toronto man faces firearm charges as part of an ongoing investigation by police in Peterborough.
Peterborough police say that on Thursday, a search warrant was executed in Toronto with assistance from the Toronto Emergency Task Force.
Investigators say they seized ammunition along with four guns:
- one 9-millimetre handgun
- two .22-calibre semi-automatic rifles
- one 12-gauge shotgun
A 28-year-old Toronto man was charged with four counts of careless storage of a firearm and one count of transferring a firearm without authority.
The man was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough later Thursday.
