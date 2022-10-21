Menu

Crime

Man charged after sexual assault reported at Nova Scotia motel

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 1:45 pm
Nova Scotia RCMP say a 55-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and other offences after an incident at a motel in Lower Truro.

Police say the incident was reported to police on July 25. Police say the investigation led them to determine that the man sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at a motel on Truro Heights Road as part of a separate investigation “relating to a breach of conditions involving the use of the internet,” read a media release from the police.

Trending Now

Read more: 5 youths arrested after group attack caught on video: N.S. RCMP

RCMP officers arrested Gerald Paul Ward, and seized computers and other electronic devices.

Ward, from Lower Truro, was charged with sexual assault and obtaining sexual services for consideration.

He was also charged with failure to comply with a prohibition order and conditions of a release order.

Ward remains in custody and is set to appear in Truro Provincial Court on Oct. 26.

