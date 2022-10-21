Man charged after sexual assault reported at Nova Scotia motel

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say a 55-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and other offences after an incident at a motel in Lower Truro.

Police say the incident was reported to police on July 25. Police say the investigation led them to determine that the man sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at a motel on Truro Heights Road as part of a separate investigation “relating to a breach of conditions involving the use of the internet,” read a media release from the police.

RCMP officers arrested Gerald Paul Ward, and seized computers and other electronic devices.

Ward, from Lower Truro, was charged with sexual assault and obtaining sexual services for consideration.

Story continues below advertisement

He was also charged with failure to comply with a prohibition order and conditions of a release order.

Ward remains in custody and is set to appear in Truro Provincial Court on Oct. 26.