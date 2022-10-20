5 youths arrested after group attack caught on video: N.S. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax District RCMP has arrested five youths for an alleged group assault that happened in Middle Sackville last month.

In a release, police say officers received a report on Sept. 6 about a video circulating on social media “of what appeared to be a group assault that occurred in the Berry Hill Subdivision in Middle Sackville.”

On Sept. 14, officers identified the victim, a 22-year-old man from Middle Sackville. They learned the victim had been trying to intervene in an assault against another person when he was assaulted by four people, the release said.

Officers arrested five male youths during the week of Oct. 10 — one of whom was involved in the assault against the other victim and the other four were involved in the group assault.

The five boys were released from custody on conditions and will be charged with assault, the release said. They are scheduled to appear in Halifax Youth Justice Court at a later date.