Canada

5 youths arrested after group attack caught on video: N.S. RCMP

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 10:41 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: October 20'
Global News Morning Halifax: October 20
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

The Halifax District RCMP has arrested five youths for an alleged group assault that happened in Middle Sackville last month.

In a release, police say officers received a report on Sept. 6 about a video circulating on social media “of what appeared to be a group assault that occurred in the Berry Hill Subdivision in Middle Sackville.”

On Sept. 14, officers identified the victim, a 22-year-old man from Middle Sackville. They learned the victim had been trying to intervene in an assault against another person when he was assaulted by four people, the release said.

Read more: Nova Scotia man charged after milk truck stolen during afternoon delivery

Officers arrested five male youths during the week of Oct. 10 — one of whom was involved in the assault against the other victim and the other four were involved in the group assault.

The five boys were released from custody on conditions and will be charged with assault, the release said. They are scheduled to appear in Halifax Youth Justice Court at a later date.

