$133M in prizes up for grabs as Lotto Max jackpot remains unclaimed

Send this page to someone via email

There are $133 million in top prizes up for grabs with a $70 million Lotto Max jackpot and an estimated 63 Maxmillions each worth $1 million.

The draw will take place Friday.

It is now the second biggest Lotto Max top prize offering in history, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. (OLG).

The OLG said the biggest Lotto Max top prize offering remains a bit higher at $140 million offered in the June 18 and June 22, 2021 draws — that saw a $70 million jackpot and 70 Maxmillions.

The Lotto Max jackpot, specifically, has not been won in the last 20 consecutive draws.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are heading into the 20th draw since the last Lotto Max jackpot was won, making this the longest run without a jackpot winner in Lotto Max history,” said Tony Bitonti, director of media relations for OLG.

The amount of top prizing has continued to grow in recent weeks with the jackpot remaining unclaimed since mid-August.

The last draw, on Tuesday, saw no winner for the jackpot but several people in Ontario won big with Maxmillion prizes.

Tickets can be purchased online or in-store at authorized OLG retailers until 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Draws for Lotto Max happen every Tuesday and Friday.

— With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca