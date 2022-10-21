Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two men charged after staff at Guelph bank sniff out potential fraud

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 21, 2022 12:06 pm
Guelph Police Service sign. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service sign. File

Two men from outside Guelph were thwarted from opening a bank account under a false name.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say the pair entered the bank in the south end of Guelph on Thursday.

They say staff at the branch became suspicious after they were presented with the identity documents.

Police were called and the two men were arrested shortly after officers arrived.

Trending Now

A further investigation turned up several documents in their possession with names that were different than the two men.

Read more: Police charge Guelph couple with defrauding provincial agency

A 46-year-old from Niagara-on-the-Lake and a 35-year-old from Markham each face charges of uttering a forged document, possessing an identity document, identity fraud, identity theft, and attempted fraud over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

The Markham man also faces two additional counts of possessing an identity document.

Both are to appear in a Guelph court on Nov. 29.

 

FraudGuelph NewsBankidentityDocumentsGuelph Police ServiceAccount
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers