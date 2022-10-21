Two men charged after staff at Guelph bank sniff out potential fraud

See more sharing options

Two men from outside Guelph were thwarted from opening a bank account under a false name.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say the pair entered the bank in the south end of Guelph on Thursday.

They say staff at the branch became suspicious after they were presented with the identity documents.

Police were called and the two men were arrested shortly after officers arrived.

A further investigation turned up several documents in their possession with names that were different than the two men.

A 46-year-old from Niagara-on-the-Lake and a 35-year-old from Markham each face charges of uttering a forged document, possessing an identity document, identity fraud, identity theft, and attempted fraud over $5,000.

The Markham man also faces two additional counts of possessing an identity document.

Both are to appear in a Guelph court on Nov. 29.