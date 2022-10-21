Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police recover pick-up truck reported stolen from another jurisdiction

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 11:08 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Investigators went to a parking lot on Thursday and seized the vehicle. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph Police Service have recovered a vehicle that was reported stolen from another police jurisdiction.

A white 2015 GMC Sierra pick-up truck was in a parking lot in the downtown area (Macdonell and Carden streets).

It had twice been ticketed by city by-law officers before it was learned that it had been reported stolen.

Trending Now

Investigators went to the parking lot on Thursday and seized the vehicle.

Read more: Guelph police recover two vehicles reported stolen in Waterloo Region

They also went through video surveillance that showed two men and a woman exiting the vehicle at around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this theft to contact Guelph Police Service Break Enter Auto Theft (BEAT) Unit at 519-824-1212, ext. 7361 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
Guelph NewsGuelph crimeVehicleStolenpick-up truckGuelph Police ServiceGMC SierraBEAT UnitGuelph truck stolen
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers