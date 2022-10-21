Guelph police recover pick-up truck reported stolen from another jurisdiction

Guelph Police Service have recovered a vehicle that was reported stolen from another police jurisdiction.
A white 2015 GMC Sierra pick-up truck was in a parking lot in the downtown area (Macdonell and Carden streets).
It had twice been ticketed by city by-law officers before it was learned that it had been reported stolen.
Investigators went to the parking lot on Thursday and seized the vehicle.
They also went through video surveillance that showed two men and a woman exiting the vehicle at around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on this theft to contact Guelph Police Service Break Enter Auto Theft (BEAT) Unit at 519-824-1212, ext. 7361 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
