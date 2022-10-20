105-year-old Kelowna, B.C. dad and 80-year-old daughter not letting age slow them down

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., senior isn’t letting his age get the better of him. At 105 years old, Herb Reimche isn’t slowing down.

Almost every day, Reimche goes for rides on his scooter and explores the city he’s called home since 1939.

“There’s nothing much else I can do. I get by with a scooter, it’s my life out,” said Reimche.

He used to go for rides alone, until last year when his 80-year-old daughter got a scooter of her own.

“I’ve never used one before. I drive a car but never used one of these so it was a little bit getting used to, but now it’s fun and I’m always glad to be able to go with my dad,” said Reimche’s daughter, Twyla Gimbel.

The pair tries to go for daily rides which sometimes include watching planes leave the runway.

“We usually go through the parks there up and down the streets, down by the Mission Creek and by the airport. Almost anywhere the spirit moves me,” said Reimche.

Gimbel says her dad has lived a very active lifestyle, working in the Kelowna General Hospital, running his own dairy farm and building houses. Now the two remain active together.

“He loves to get out and if I go someplace he comes with me or when we’re scootering we’re together, so it’s just a special time together,” Gimbel said.

The duo has become well known around the Rutland neighbourhood, however, it always comes as a shock when they explain to others just how old they are.

Reimche says he doesn’t have the secret to eternal youth but there are a few things he swears by.

“I have my faith, I have my family, they’re all good kids, I have nothing to worry about them and the rest comes along,” he said.

“Just take the time, get out and scoot.”