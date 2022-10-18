Three Kelowna, B.C. residents to be appointed to Order of Canada

Send this page to someone via email

A philanthropist, a winemaker, and a prospector — all from Kelowna, B.C., — are getting Canada’s highest civilian order.

Brad Bennett, Howard Soon and Charle Fipke are all being invested into the Order of Canada, by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon on Thursday, Oct. 20 at a ceremony at Rideau Hall, in Ottawa.

Outlining the contributions of each man, the Govenor General’s Office described W. J. Brad Bennett as a committed philanthropist, who “epitomizes generosity.”

1:27 ‘Have the hard discussions’: Governor General urges Canadians to work together on reconciliation

“For decades, he has nurtured the Okanagan Valley’s technological, medical and educational fields,” the office states.

Story continues below advertisement

“A wearer of many hats, he was involved in numerous national and provincial boards, notably as chair of Mitacs and chair of the University of British Columbia’s board of governors, where he played a key role in the creation of the UBC Okanagan satellite campus.”

5:19 B.C.-born actor Ryan Reynolds honoured with Governor General’s Award

Prospector and geologist Charles Edgar Fipke is lauded for being at the forefront of heavy mineral exploration projects for over 40 years.

“He and his team are credited with the discovery of North America’s first commercial diamond pipes in the Northwest Territories,” reads the statement on Fipke’s accomplishments.

“He is also well-known for his philanthropic support for health care initiatives at the University of British Columbia. Notably, he founded the eponymous Centre for Innovative Research at UBC’s Okanagan campus as well as the Fipke Professorship in Alzheimer’s Research at UBC’s Vancouver campus.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen FILE. Charles Fipke has donated $9.1 million to UBC for Alzheimer’s research. Courtesy: UBC

Internationally-acclaimed vintner Howard Soon is being celebrated for elevating British Columbia’s wine industry to higher standards.

“Pairing an inventive spirit with a keen entrepreneurial mind, he harnessed the benefits of the province’s unique terroirs by planting new varieties of quality grapes and inspired others to follow suit,” the Governor General’s Office said.

“A certified wine educator and an esteemed mentor, he has helped shape a new generation of experts. Generous with his time and expertise, he is a valued and engaged advisor to charitable organizations within his community.

1:17 Former Global BC anchor named on Order of Canada appointees list

Appointments are made for sustained achievement at three levels: Companion, Officer and Member. Officers and Members may be elevated within the Order in recognition of further achievements, based on continued exceptional or extraordinary service to Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The Right Hon. Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, will invest three Companions (C.C.), seven Officers (O.C.) and 32 Members (C.M.) into the Order of Canada during a ceremony at Rideau Hall.