Beaks Chicken returns to Regina after difficult two years

Who doesn’t love fried chicken? That is the question at Beaks Chicken, which has reopened its doors to the public in Regina after a difficult two years.

The fried chicken restaurant was originally opened back in 2013 by Chef Paul Rogers on 11th Avenue, but has since moved to a new location on Dewdney Avenue.

As many local businesses did, Beaks Chicken closed its doors as the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

The restaurant instead transitioned their menu to a food truck where they participated in competitions and set up shop at many Regina locations.

Beaks Chicken is now located on 436 Dewdney Ave, Regina, Saskatchewan.

They were all set to open up again in a brand new permanent location when the new space was flooded with water.

“It was rough,” said Beaks Chicken head cook Tayden Thompson Gray. “There was a lot of stuff we had to throw out and a lot of inventory we had to throw out.”

Now, after two months of clean up and two years of patience, the store is open for business once again.

“It’s good knowing that people hung on and waited for us to come back. It makes me feel good knowing people still want chicken.”

Former customer turned employee Breanne Colins said the community was one of the reasons she was drawn to the position in the first place.

“It has been the best job I’ve ever had,” Colins said. “The atmosphere is super nice here and it’s just amazing. The community is very happy and energetic, and it is really fast paced.”

For both Gray and Colins, their favourite menu item is none other than the Honey Hab chicken sandwich.

“I really like spicy food and the honey hab has a nice kick to it,” Gray said. “The size of it is good and it just works perfect.”

As difficult as the last two years have been for the restaurant, Gray said he is beyond proud of being able to offer chicken to (Regina) once again.

“It’s all made in house,” Gray said. “We take a lot of time and care with our food.”

“There is a lot of talk about it being open again and I think people are really excited we are open and running.”