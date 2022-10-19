Sunwing returns to Saskatchewan for winter travelers

Send this page to someone via email

Sunwing is returning to Saskatchewan this year offering affordable flights from Saskatoon and Regina airports.

Operations will start in November and run until April.

Some of the destinations listed on Saskatchewan flight schedules include Cancun, Punta Cana, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta. The company says it is working to satisfy the increasing customer demand for all-inclusive travel.

“We are pleased to announce our winter flight schedule for Saskatoon and Regina, offering residents accessibly priced vacation packages with the convenience of travelling from their local airports,” said Andrew Dawson, president of tour operations for Sunwing.

Before COVID-19 travel restrictions came about, Sunwing played a large role in transporting Saskatchewanians to tropical destinations.

“After several tough years, we know Saskatoonians, and residents from the surrounding communities we serve, are eager to escape the cold winter months and recharge with some much-missed sun and sand,” said CJ Dushinksi, vice-president of business development and service quality at Saskatoon Airport.

“We know that residents in southern Saskatchewan love to travel to sun destinations and there is a lot of pent-up demand from the last few years,” added Justin Reves, manager of customer experience and marketing at Regina Airport Authority.

Flights will run once or twice a week.