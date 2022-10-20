Province announces $7.5M boost for film, television grant program in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government is boosting funding for Creative Saskatchewan by investing $7.5 million in feature film and TV production. This will attract larger film and television projects.

According to a release, Creative Saskatchewan has received a huge spike in applications and calls for the grant program as eligible production companies will be able to access funds in the 2022-23 year.

“The response we’ve seen to the initial $10 million has been amazing with 13 projects receiving support through the Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film and Television Grant Program,” stated parks, culture and sport minister Laura Ross. “We know this additional investment of $7.5 million will continue this momentum, help grow our labour force, increase tourism, and support our arts and cultural sectors alongside so many other important industries.”

Creative Saskatchewan stated this will lead to over $32 million in economic activity for Saskatchewan and will also create more than 140 job for Saskatchewan residents. The Creative Saskatchewan CEO stated they are already seeing the positive effects of the increased investment into the film industry in Saskatchewan.

“We have received so many phone calls and many stellar applications for new productions that will create jobs, generate revenue for local businesses, and build skill sets in Saskatchewan,” stated Erin Dean. “This increased investment means we can approve even more productions in the pipeline and benefit from up to $27 million in additional Saskatchewan expenditures. We are back in business!”

With the added funding, the Saskatchewan government now invests in $17.5 million for the Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film and Television Production Grant Program in the 2022-23 provincial budget.