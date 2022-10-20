Province of Manitoba announces pending update to building, plumbing, fire, energy codes

See more sharing options

Manitoba is looking to update the province’s building, plumbing, fire and energy codes to the latest national model “as soon as practically possible.”

The aim is to transition to the new codes six months earlier than what’s required.

“Following feedback from industry and other stakeholders, our government has chosen to adopt the 2020 national standards, thereby bypassing the 2015 editions, to give those professionals sufficient time to gain familiarity with the 2020 codes,” said Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services Minister Reg Helwer.

“The adoption of the 2020 editions will benefit industry in Manitoba through reduced costs and improved competitiveness, which will help strengthen our province’s economy.”

As of now, the province is saddled with the 2010 editions for the building, plumbing and fire codes while the energy code is currently at the 2011 model.

The release states skipping over the 2015 model and right to the 2020 edition is preferred among industry professionals.