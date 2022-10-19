Menu

Politics

Manitoba reviewing provincial taxes in bid to make province more competitive

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2022 5:00 pm
Manitoba's premier said Wednesday her PC government will launch review of its taxes with the aim to make the province more competitive. View image in full screen
Manitoba's premier said Wednesday her PC government will launch review of its taxes with the aim to make the province more competitive. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Manitoba government is launching a review of its taxes with the aim to make the province more competitive.

The Progressive Conservative government says a working group will examine all the province’s taxes and report back before the spring budget.

Read more: Province commits to health care in 2022 budget

Business groups have pointed to the provincial payroll tax, which applies to businesses with a total payroll of more than $2 million per year.

Most other provinces do not have such a tax, and critics say it hampers private-sector expansion.

Read more: Manitoba’s phased-in minimum wage rise to $15 gets mixed reviews

The government has also announced a new subsidy for small businesses dealing with the recent increase in Manitoba’s minimum wage.

Small businesses will be able to apply for a subsidy of 50 cents an hour for every minimum wage worker.

