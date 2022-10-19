Manitoba reviewing provincial taxes in bid to make province more competitive

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Manitoba government is launching a review of its taxes with the aim to make the province more competitive.

The Progressive Conservative government says a working group will examine all the province’s taxes and report back before the spring budget.

Business groups have pointed to the provincial payroll tax, which applies to businesses with a total payroll of more than $2 million per year.

1:38 Manitoba’s phased-in minimum wage rise to $15 gets mixed reviews

Most other provinces do not have such a tax, and critics say it hampers private-sector expansion.

Story continues below advertisement

The government has also announced a new subsidy for small businesses dealing with the recent increase in Manitoba’s minimum wage.

Small businesses will be able to apply for a subsidy of 50 cents an hour for every minimum wage worker.