Crime

Police seek to identify suspect after vehicles vandalized in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 3:46 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a mischief investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a mischief investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Oct. 18 at around 5:45 p.m., officers received a report that approximately 21 vehicles had been vandalized in the Markham and Robinson streets area.

Read more: Police looking to ID suspect after Thornhill mosque vandalized

Officers said swastikas and “various other markings” were etched onto the paint of the vehicles.

Trending Now

According to police, officers are searching for a male suspect who was seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who’s vehicle has been damaged or who may have information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

