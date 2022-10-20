Police seek to identify suspect after vehicles vandalized in Toronto

See more sharing options

Police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a mischief investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Oct. 18 at around 5:45 p.m., officers received a report that approximately 21 vehicles had been vandalized in the Markham and Robinson streets area.

Officers said swastikas and “various other markings” were etched onto the paint of the vehicles.

According to police, officers are searching for a male suspect who was seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who’s vehicle has been damaged or who may have information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.