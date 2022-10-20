Police looking to ID suspect after Thornhill mosque vandalized

See more sharing options

York Regional Police say they are looking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a hate-motivated incident reported at a mosque in Thornhill, Ont.

Police said on Oct. 14 they were called to Imam Mahdi Islamic Centre on Bayview Avenue for reports of property damage.

An investigation into the incident revealed graffiti was spray painted the night before on Oct. 13.

Investigators alleged a man spray painted three areas of the mosque with “derogatory, anti-Iranian language, written in Farsi, aimed towards the Iranian government.”

The man then fled the area, police said.

Investigators said they are investigating the crime as “hate-motivated.”

Police are looking for a man described as about five-foot-seven with a thin to medium build. His face was covered with possibly a bandana. He was wearing a short jacket, baseball cap, jeans and light-coloured shoes.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to come forward.