Crime

Police try to solve mystery of vandalized planters in Newmarket, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 4, 2022 3:42 pm
Police say 17 decorative planters in Newmarket, Ont., were damaged. View image in full screen
Police say 17 decorative planters in Newmarket, Ont., were damaged. YRP/Twitter

Officers in Newmarket, Ont., are trying to piece together what happened at the beginning of September after 17 decorative planters were damaged.

York Regional Police said planters on Main Street South between Simcoe and Timothy streets were damaged over several days between Sept. 2 and Sept. 6

However, officers have not been able to find those responsible and are asking the public for help.

“Police have been unable to identify the suspect or suspects involved and are urging witnesses who were in the area during these time periods to please come forward and speak with investigators,” York police said.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with police.

