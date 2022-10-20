Fatal house in Birch River, Man. leads to homicide arrest: RCMP

A fatal house fire in the western Manitoba community of Birch River earlier this week is being investigated as a homicide.
Swan River RCMP were called to the blaze at a home on Lorne Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Monday.
In a media release the following day police said human remains were found inside the home when the fire was brought under control.
The victim has since been identified as a 68-year-old man from Birch River, which is rough 524 km northwest of Winnipeg.
On Thursday, RCMP said the fire is now being investigated as a homicide and an arrest has been made in the case.
They say a 21-year-old man from Birch River has been charged with second-degree murder.
Police haven’t said how the victim died or whether he had been killed before the fire started.
They say the cause of the fire remains under investigation by RCMP’s major crime services.
