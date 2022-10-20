Menu

Crime

Fatal house in Birch River, Man. leads to homicide arrest: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 4:10 pm
An RCMP officer's shoulder patch.
A 21-year-old man from Birch River has been charged with second-degree murder after a man died in a house fire Monday. Global News

A fatal house fire in the western Manitoba community of Birch River earlier this week is being investigated as a homicide.

Swan River RCMP were called to the blaze at a home on Lorne Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Monday.

Read more: Human remains found in Birch River, Man. house fire

In a media release the following day police said human remains were found inside the home when the fire was brought under control.

The victim has since been identified as a 68-year-old man from Birch River, which is rough 524 km northwest of Winnipeg.

On Thursday, RCMP said the fire is now being investigated as a homicide and an arrest has been made in the case.

They say a 21-year-old man from Birch River has been charged with second-degree murder.

Read more: Child, 5, shot through wall in gun sale mishap: Manitoba police

Police haven’t said how the victim died or whether he had been killed before the fire started.

They say the cause of the fire remains under investigation by RCMP’s major crime services.

