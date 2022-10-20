Menu

Crime

Lawyer argues Alberta man not criminally responsible for mother’s death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2022 2:26 pm
Melanie Lowen and Alexander Thorpe View image in full screen
Melanie Lowen (L) and Alexander Thorpe appear in an undated photo. Thorpe was charged with second-degree murder in relation to Lowen's death, who sources confirm was his mother. Facebook

The lawyer of a man charged in the death of his mother says his client is not criminally responsible.

Alexander James Thorpe pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder today in a Calgary court.

Read more: Airdrie man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of his mother

Thorpe was charged earlier this year after the body of his mother, Melanie Lowen, was found in a home in Airdrie, Alta., north of Calgary, in January.

Police were called when Thorpe was found to be in medical distress at a nearby car dealership.

Read more: Woman dead, suspect in custody after body found at home in Airdrie

Court has heard that two employees of the dealership saw Thorpe walking through the service shop naked, while occasionally holding a cellphone up to his ear.

When approached, they testified that he appeared confused, told them God loved them and wanted to buy a used car.

Before RCMP arrested him, one employee said dried blood could be seen on Thorpe’s hairline, his hand and his ankle.

