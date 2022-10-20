Lawyer argues Alberta man not criminally responsible for mother’s death

Send this page to someone via email

The lawyer of a man charged in the death of his mother says his client is not criminally responsible.

Alexander James Thorpe pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder today in a Calgary court.

Thorpe was charged earlier this year after the body of his mother, Melanie Lowen, was found in a home in Airdrie, Alta., north of Calgary, in January.

Police were called when Thorpe was found to be in medical distress at a nearby car dealership.

Court has heard that two employees of the dealership saw Thorpe walking through the service shop naked, while occasionally holding a cellphone up to his ear.

When approached, they testified that he appeared confused, told them God loved them and wanted to buy a used car.

Before RCMP arrested him, one employee said dried blood could be seen on Thorpe’s hairline, his hand and his ankle.