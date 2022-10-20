Menu

Canada

Moncton man on electric bicycle killed in crash with truck

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 2:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: October 20'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: October 20
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

A 60-year-old Moncton cyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon after a collision with a five-ton truck.

Codiac Regional RCMP responded to the call around 2:20 p.m., along with the fire department and paramedics, on Connaught Avenue.

The cyclist, who was riding an electric bicycle, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Read more: Police investigate two separate fatal crashes in New Brunswick

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

“An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office are assisting with the ongoing investigation,” RCMP noted.

“An autopsy will be scheduled to help determine the man’s exact cause of death.”

Story continues below advertisement

The area was closed for about six hours as part of the investigation.

