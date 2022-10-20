Moncton man on electric bicycle killed in crash with truck

See more sharing options

A 60-year-old Moncton cyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon after a collision with a five-ton truck.

Codiac Regional RCMP responded to the call around 2:20 p.m., along with the fire department and paramedics, on Connaught Avenue.

The cyclist, who was riding an electric bicycle, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

“An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office are assisting with the ongoing investigation,” RCMP noted.

“An autopsy will be scheduled to help determine the man’s exact cause of death.”

The area was closed for about six hours as part of the investigation.