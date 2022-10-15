Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police investigate two separate fatal crashes in New Brunswick

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted October 15, 2022 2:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: October 14'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: October 14
The online edition of Global News Morning with Alyse Hand and Alicia Draus on Global New Brunswick.

Two police agencies in New Brunswick are investigating fatal crashes.

The Fredericton Police Force said a 42-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash overnight on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 a.m. near 80 Riverside Drive in the city. The area was temporarily closed to traffic as investigators attended the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Read more: RCMP say 64-year-old man found dead after falling into Saint John River

Provincial RCMP say a 20-year-old man from Clair, N.B., died in a single-vehicle crash in Baker Brook early Friday morning.

Trending Now

The incident occurred just after 5 a.m. on Route 120 in the town. Police say they found the driver ejected from the vehicle when they arrived to the scene. The man was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say it’s believed “the driver lost control of the car and left the roadway” when he crashed.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death, said RCMP. The investigation is ongoing.

Fatal CrashFredericton policeNew Brunswick policeRiverside Drive crashFredericton crashBaker Brook crashClair man deadFredericton man dead
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers