Police investigate two separate fatal crashes in New Brunswick

Two police agencies in New Brunswick are investigating fatal crashes.

The Fredericton Police Force said a 42-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash overnight on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 a.m. near 80 Riverside Drive in the city. The area was temporarily closed to traffic as investigators attended the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Provincial RCMP say a 20-year-old man from Clair, N.B., died in a single-vehicle crash in Baker Brook early Friday morning.

The incident occurred just after 5 a.m. on Route 120 in the town. Police say they found the driver ejected from the vehicle when they arrived to the scene. The man was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say it’s believed “the driver lost control of the car and left the roadway” when he crashed.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death, said RCMP. The investigation is ongoing.