Canada

RCMP say 64-year-old man found dead after falling into Saint John River

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted October 15, 2022 10:19 am
New Brunswick RCMP search teams recovered the body of a man who fell into the Saint John River on Wednesday.

Police say it was reported just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday that two people had fallen into the river near Saint-François-de-Madawaska.

Rescuers first located a 22-year-old woman, originally from India, who was stranded on the river. “She was successfully rescued and transported to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries,” read the release.

Another 64-year-old man had fallen in, and was unaccounted for, police said.

On Thursday morning, at around 10:45 a.m., the body of the man was found further down the river.

Police say an autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death, but police do not believe criminality to be a factor.

