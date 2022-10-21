Menu

Sports

Toys on the Turf for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous returns Friday

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted October 21, 2022 9:00 am
Toys on the Turf for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous is happening on Friday night and the charity needs your help. Toys are in dire need this year to ensure every child in Edmonton has a present under the tree. Ciara Yaschuk has the details.

It’s that time of year — 630 CHED Santas Anonymous is kicking off their annual gift-giving campaign at the Edmonton Elks game on Friday Oct. 21.

Volunteers will be outside The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium at 5:30 p.m. collecting unwrapped toys and cash donations. The Elks play against the B.C. Lions at 7:45 p.m.

Angel Benedict, executive director of 630 CHED Santas Anonymous, said she’s seeing the same trend as other social agencies — a sustained increase in people reaching out for help.

“They’re seeing a full doubling of the individuals that they’re serving,” said Benedict.

“People that have never had to ask for help before – families that have always been able to just kind of tread that water and keep their head above that waterline and be able to support themselves – this is the first year that they’re asking for help.”

Santas provides toys for children from infants to 12 years old.

They are often short gifts for infants to 2-year-olds and for nine to 12-year-olds.

Ideal gifts for kids under two are soft cloth books, dolls and plush toys. For those aged nine to 12, they recommend toys that will help build a kid’s imagination: chapter books, board games, craft and science kits, and soccer or basketballs.

“And Pokemon, that’s huge right now. Every nine to 10-year-old boy that I talk to right now, what they’re into is Pokemon,” said Benedict.

Across all ages, they recommend toys that can be played with both alone and with other children, and toys that don’t need batteries. All toy guidelines can be found on their website.

Benedict also encourages cash donations, so the agency can buy in bulk and stretch their dollar.

Shifts to volunteer at Santa’s Depot this year are now open and workers can sign up on Santas’ website.

