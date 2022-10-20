Menu

Canada

Woman, 90, dies after attack in seniors residence west of Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2022 10:49 am
Quebec provincial police investigators determined the man had allegedly been involved in the woman's death. View image in full screen
Quebec provincial police investigators determined the man had allegedly been involved in the woman's death. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police say a 90-year-old woman has died following an assault at a seniors residence on Wednesday by an 82-year-old man who is now under arrest.

Provincial police say the suspect is set to appear at the courthouse in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield on Thursday to face a charge to be determined by the Crown.

Police say they received a call at 1 p.m. for an assault at the residence in Vaudreuil-Dorion, just west of Montreal.

Trending Now

Read more: Man, woman killed in their Île-Bizard home, suspect related to victims: police

They found the woman, identified by police as Annie Di Lauro, dead in her apartment and an injured man.

Investigators determined the man had allegedly been involved in the woman’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

Police today were not able to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death and could not say whether the victim and the alleged attacker knew each other.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

