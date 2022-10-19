SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Variety Week 2022 – Day 3

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 6:09 pm
Vareity Week 2022 View image in full screen
Variety Week 2022 continues on Global BC. Global News
The seventh annual Variety Week kicked off Monday, Oct. 17, highlighting stories from children and families around the province who have been helped by Variety – the Children’s Charity.

Viewers can donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety by calling 310-KIDS or donating online.

Donations can also be made by texting “KIDS” to 45678 to make an automatic $20 contribution.

Read more: Variety Week 2022 – Day 2

Story continues below advertisement

Here are some of the stories we are sharing on the second day of Variety Week.

Click to play video: 'Variety Week 2022: Twin boys unable to wait 2 years for autism assessment'
Variety Week 2022: Twin boys unable to wait 2 years for autism assessment
Click to play video: 'Variety Week 2022: Helping children with special needs and their families'
Variety Week 2022: Helping children with special needs and their families

Read more: Variety Week 2022 showcases how to help children across B.C.

Click to play video: 'Variety Week 2022: Music Therapy helps kids find their voice'
Variety Week 2022: Music Therapy helps kids find their voice
Variety Show Of HeartsVariety WeekVarietyVariety BCVariety Week 2022Variety on Global BCVariety Week on GlobalVariety how to donateGlobal BC Variety
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers