RCMP constable stabbed in B.C. was 5th police officer killed in Canada in 5 weeks

Burnaby B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang was stabbed and killed Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the line of duty.
She was a 31-year-old member of the detachment’s mental health and homeless outreach team, just three years into her career.
“She was a loving wife, a sister and daughter. Those she worked with before joining the RCMP and her police colleagues described Const. Yang as a kind and compassionate person, which makes her death even more difficult to accept,” Dept. Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, commanding officer of the BC RCMP, said Tuesday.
Yang is the latest police officer to be killed in the line of duty in only five weeks.
Toronto police Const. Andrew Hong was killed in a shooting in Mississauga on Sept. 12.
The 48-year-old was attending a joint training exercise. He was a 22-year member of the force.
Toronto police chief James Ramer said Hong, a father of two, was shot at close range and died at the scene. Nishan Duraiappah, Peel’s police chief, said Hong was on a break when the suspect, who has not yet been named, shot him in an “unprovoked and … ambush attack.”
YRP said 38-year-old Const. Travis Gillespie was driving in the Major Mackenzie Drive East and Warden Avenue area at around 6 a.m. when the collision occurred.
In a statement, YRP said Gillespie was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Haoju Zhou, 23, was first charged with impaired operation causing death and dangerous operation causing death in connection with the crash that left Gillespie dead.
On Sept. 29, court heard that an additional charge, over 80 milligrams causing death, had been added to the indictment.
On Oct. 11, two South Simcoe Police officers in Innisfil, Ont. were shot and killed in the line of duty.
Police said officers had responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in the area of 25th Sideroad and 9th Line at around 7:55 p.m.
Const. Devon Northrup and Const. Morgan Russell were shot a 22-year-old man at the home.
The Special Investigations Unit, which is investigating the shooting, specified Friday that a 22-year-old man at a home shot the two officers, who died in hospital.
Northrup was 33 years old and was a member of the service for six years.
Russell was 54 years old and was a 33-year member of the service.
Both were rushed to a local hospital and Northrup died a short time later. Russell was then airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition where he later died.
During question period in the B.C. legislature Wednesday, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said on behalf of all British Columbians he sends his deepest condolences to Yang’s family, friends and colleagues.
“She joined the RCMP to help people, the very best of reasons,” Farnworth said.
“The death of an officer in the line of duty is a stark reminder of the dangers that the police face to keep us safe. Our officers, such as Const. Yang, go to incredible lengths to protect their communities.”
— with files from Sawyer Bogdan, Ryan Rocca and Catherine McDonald
