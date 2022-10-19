Okanagan front-line workers mourn loss of RCMP officer, vow to carry on important work

Send this page to someone via email

The flag at the Kelowna RCMP detachment was flying at half mast Wednesday in honour of Burnaby RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang.

A bouquet of flowers was also left in front of the local police station with a card attached that read, “Thank you for your service, your bravery, your devotion to your duty, Rest in Peace.”

Yang was stabbed to death Tuesday while attending a homeless encampment at a city park.

“Our hearts and minds are with the RCMP today, ” said Kevin Mead, manager of Kelowna Bylaw Services. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with them on their loss”.

Bylaw officers work closely with RCMP in many cases including at the outdoor sheltering site in the downtown’s north end.

“The work that we undertake on any given day, in particular the police, there is a willful acceptance of risk in what we do.”

While bylaw officers and other front-line workers face challenges with all sectors of society, working with a vulnerable population, where there is a much higher rate of mental health and addiction issues, can come with added risk.

Mead confirmed that officers have found themselves in situations that could have escalated or been subjected to close calls.

“The short answer to that is yes,” he said. “Have there been occasions where they’ve they’ve had to deploy tools or get more assertive, in order to ensure the safety of either ourselves or the community in which we’re operating, which includes the community at large as well, the answer to that is yes.”

Mead said the officers receive specialized training to be equipped to deal with a variety of populations, including those experiencing homelessness.

“We’ve invested a lot of time into doing trauma informed practice and understanding on how to engage with populations and some cultural sensitivity that goes along with that as well,” Mead said.

Mead said the officers also wear some protective gear while on duty.

“Soft body armour…should something really go wrong,” Mead said. “And as well we have some defensive tools, which includes everything from classical batons, OC (oleoresin capsicum) spray and handcuffs but those are only to be used in the case of requirement for officers.”

Service providers who are on the ground among those who are struggling and experiencing homelessness have also been shaken up by the tragedy that unfolded in Burnaby.

“It’s an absolute tragedy,” said Amber Webster-Kotak, executive officer of Metro Community Services. “We just have to acknowledge the loss of life and somebody who was, you know, just doing their job, really, and a job that I would imagine they’re very well trained to do.”

Metro Community Services provides all kinds of support and services to people living on the streets and in shelters.

And while Webster-Kotak acknowledges any worker on the front lines can incur some level of risk, it’s a desire to help people that drives most of them.

“I think any of us take the job because we love it and we love the people that we want to serve or interact with directly and so typically speaking, we enter into it thinking about the person that we’re serving first, and whatever it is that they’re facing,” Webster-Kotak said.

“Second, we have to take that seriously, as does any front-line worker, but it isn’t the thing that we lead with until that thing, whatever it might be, presents itself and then we have to respond in real time.”

Out of respect for the family of the lost RCMP member, police in Kelowna were not doing media interviews Wednesday.

Members were also taking the time to continue processing the tragedy

“The work is arduous and it’s very tough,” Mead said. “You do witness really human tragedy at every turn and it’s also difficult because you do feel somewhat powerless to make positive change.”

Work to make that positive change is what Const. Yang was doing as part of the RCMP’s mental health and homeless outreach team when her life was cut short.

The B.C. Prosecution Service announced Wednesday that a suspect, Jongwon Ham, has been charged with first degree murder in connection with Yang’s death.