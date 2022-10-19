Knife-wielding suspect caught on video in downtown Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

A shocking and disturbing video has been released by Vancouver police in hopes someone can identify a suspect.

Security footage released by police shows a man armed with a knife as he approaches another man in an alcove.

The man threatens the victim and grabs him, all while waving the knife around dangerously.

The victim can be seen trying to fight off the knife-wielding man and escape but the armed man grabs hold of him and swings him to the ground before the video cuts out.

Vancouver police are working to identify this suspect, who was seen threatening a victim with a knife. VPD

Vancouver police said the incident took place on Oct. 15, around noon, on West Cordova Street near Richards Street.

Investigators say the victim has yet to come forward to speak with police – they are hoping the video prompts him to reach out to them.

“Even when we identify the man with the knife, challenges still exist because the victim left and hasn’t reported the incident to police,” said VPD Const. Jason Doucette.

“We’d like to hear from the victim to provide support and learn more about what happened.”

Anyone with potential information regarding the incident is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-8966 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.