Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Knife-wielding suspect caught on video in downtown Vancouver

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 8:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Knife-wielding suspect caught on video in downtown Vancouver'
Knife-wielding suspect caught on video in downtown Vancouver
Vancouver police investigators are turning to the public in hopes they recognize a man who threatened someone at knifepoint on Oct. 15, 2022.

A shocking and disturbing video has been released by Vancouver police in hopes someone can identify a suspect.

Security footage released by police shows a man armed with a knife as he approaches another man in an alcove.

The man threatens the victim and grabs him, all while waving the knife around dangerously.

Read more: Man shot with crossbow in the chest in downtown Vancouver, police say

The victim can be seen trying to fight off the knife-wielding man and escape but the armed man grabs hold of him and swings him to the ground before the video cuts out.

Vancouver police are working to identify this suspect, who was seen threatening a victim with a knife.
Vancouver police are working to identify this suspect, who was seen threatening a victim with a knife. VPD

Vancouver police said the incident took place on Oct. 15, around noon, on West Cordova Street near Richards Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say the victim has yet to come forward to speak with police – they are hoping the video prompts him to reach out to them.

Read more: One in custody after multiple ‘unprovoked’ stabbings at CRAB Park, Vancouver police say

“Even when we identify the man with the knife, challenges still exist because the victim left and hasn’t reported the incident to police,” said VPD Const. Jason Doucette.

“We’d like to hear from the victim to provide support and learn more about what happened.”

Anyone with potential information regarding the incident is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-8966 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver mayor-elect vows quick movement on public safety'
Vancouver mayor-elect vows quick movement on public safety
Related News
Vancouvervancouver policeVPDVancouver crimeVancouver Police DepartmentKnife Attackrichards streetvancouver knifeWest Cordova Street
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers