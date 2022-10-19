Missing suspect cut off ankle bracelet while on house arrest: Vancouver police

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Cody Timothy Casey, 35, has been missing since April 10, after police say he cut his ankle bracelet off and disappeared while on house arrest.

“Cody Casey was arrested in the summer of 2020. He was released on bail by the courts with a number of conditions, including house arrest and having to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet,” said Const. Jason Doucette, with the Vancouver Police Department.

“Unfortunately, he cut his ankle bracelet off and hasn’t been seen since.”

Casey is wanted for charges related to the production and trafficking of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine as well as “firearm offenses,” police said.

Police describe Casey as six-feet-tall, weighing roughly 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Casey’s whereabouts are asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-9979 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.