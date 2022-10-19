Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Missing suspect cut off ankle bracelet while on house arrest: Vancouver police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 11:37 am
Vancouver police are asking the public to help find Cody Timothy Casey. View image in full screen
Vancouver police are asking the public to help find Cody Timothy Casey. VPD

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Cody Timothy Casey, 35, has been missing since April 10, after police say he cut his ankle bracelet off and disappeared while on house arrest.

Read more: Man shot with crossbow in the chest in downtown Vancouver, police say

“Cody Casey was arrested in the summer of 2020. He was released on bail by the courts with a number of conditions, including house arrest and having to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet,” said Const. Jason Doucette, with the Vancouver Police Department.

“Unfortunately, he cut his ankle bracelet off and hasn’t been seen since.”

Casey is wanted for charges related to the production and trafficking of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine as well as “firearm offenses,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: One in custody after ‘unprovoked’ multiple stabbings at CRAB Park, Vancouver police say

Police describe Casey as six-feet-tall, weighing roughly 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Casey’s whereabouts are asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-9979 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s most wanted man is from B.C.'
Canada’s most wanted man is from B.C.
Related News
vancouver policeVPDDrug TraffickingVancouver Police DepartmentCanada-Wide Warrantgun offensesvancouver suspect
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers