Man shot with crossbow in the chest in downtown Vancouver, police say

A man in his 20s has been hospitalized after being shot in the chest with a crossbow in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

The attack with the bowed weapon took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday near East Hastings and Carrall streets.

“Officers on a routine patrol were flagged down by some people,” said Sgt. Steve Addison. “They reported to the officers that a man had been shot with a crossbow.

“Someone pulled the arrow from the victim’s chest before officers arrived and applied pressure to the wound.”

Investigators believe the attack was a response to an altercation which took place in the area earlier in the day.

The victim was rushed to hospital, according to police, while the attacker fled the area and has not been found.

VPD said investigators are gathering evidence and centering their investigation around a tent encampment near East Hastings and Carrall streets.