One in custody after multiple stabbings at Vancouver’s CRAB Park, police say

One suspect is in custody after a stabbing spree in downtown Vancouver’s CRAB Park, Vancouver police say.

View image in full screen VPD officers were seen at Crab Park, early Saturday morning. Global News

“Some victims have been taken to hospital but others fled and may need medical attention,” VPD staff said in a tweet.

Details regarding the stabbings are extremely limited at this time, as VPD has only issued a tweet so far, but they do say there is no ongoing risk to the public.

A suspect is in custody and #VPD is investigating multiple stabbings in Crab Park overnight. Some victims have been taken to hospital, but others fled and may need medical attention. No ongoing public risk. We'll have more info when it's available. pic.twitter.com/3rOBbRGww2 — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) October 8, 2022

Global News has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department and the BC Emergency Health Services for more information.

More to come..