Crime

One in custody after multiple stabbings at Vancouver’s CRAB Park, police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 8, 2022 1:17 pm
Vancouver police officers are investigating a series of stabbings in CRAB Park, early Saturday morning. View image in full screen
Vancouver police officers are investigating a series of stabbings in CRAB Park, early Saturday morning. Global News

One suspect is in custody after a stabbing spree in downtown Vancouver’s CRAB Park, Vancouver police say.

VPD officers were seen at Crab Park, early Saturday morning. View image in full screen
VPD officers were seen at Crab Park, early Saturday morning. Global News

Read more: Man arrested in connection with random attack on Vancouver woman

“Some victims have been taken to hospital but others fled and may need medical attention,” VPD staff said in a tweet.

Details regarding the stabbings are extremely limited at this time, as VPD has only issued a tweet so far, but they do say there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Global News has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department and the BC Emergency Health Services for more information.

More to come..

