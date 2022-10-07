Man arrested in connection with random attack on Vancouver woman

Send this page to someone via email

A man sought after a September assault with a weapon on a 19-year-old woman in Vancouver is now in custody, according to Vancouver police.

Vancouver police on Tuesday released an image of the man they were seeking. Police said a member of the public recognized the man and notified police of his whereabouts on Thursday, leading to the arrest.

The man had been wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for what police believe was an attack on a 19-year-old woman that may have been racially motivated.

Police said an Asian woman was walking near Dunsmuir and Cambie streets when a man she didn’t know hit her over the back of the head with a pole, on Sept. 27.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect used a racial slur, then fled the area as he continued making offensive comments, police added.

The woman was injured and required medical attention, however, the injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

Police arrested Mohammed Majidpour, 35, on Thursday. He remains in custody,

— with files from Global BC’s Amy Judd.