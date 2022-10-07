Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested in connection with random attack on Vancouver woman

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 11:26 am
Mohammed Majidpour has been arrested in connection with an assault in downtown Vancouver. View image in full screen
Mohammed Majidpour has been arrested in connection with an assault in downtown Vancouver. VPD

A man sought after a September assault with a weapon on a 19-year-old woman in Vancouver is now in custody, according to Vancouver police.

Vancouver police on Tuesday released an image of the man they were seeking. Police said a member of the public recognized the man and notified police of his whereabouts on Thursday, leading to the arrest.

Read more: Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant in connection with random attack on Vancouver woman

The man had been wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for what police believe was an attack on a 19-year-old woman that may have been racially motivated.

Police said an Asian woman was walking near Dunsmuir and Cambie streets when a man she didn’t know hit her over the back of the head with a pole, on Sept. 27.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect used a racial slur, then fled the area as he continued making offensive comments, police added.

Read more: Man hits woman with pole in possible racially motivated attack, Vancouver police say (Sept. 28. 2022)

The woman was injured and required medical attention, however, the injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

Police arrested Mohammed Majidpour, 35, on Thursday. He remains in custody,

Click to play video: 'Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in Vancouver stranger assault' Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in Vancouver stranger assault

— with files from Global BC’s Amy Judd.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver tagvancouver police tagVPD tagVancouver crime tagVancouver Police Department tagCanada-Wide Warrant tagDowntown Vancouver tagMan Arrested tagVancouver assault tagstanger assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers