Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant in connection with random attack on Vancouver woman

A man is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with an alleged attack on a woman in downtown Vancouver on Sept. 27.

Mohammed Majidpour, 35, has been identified by the public for what police believe was an attack on a 19-year-old woman that may have been racially motivated.

“Now that Majidpour has a warrant for his arrest, our next goal is to get back him into custody as soon as possible,” Const. Jason Doucette said in a release. “We are asking the public to have a good look at his photo and to call 911 if they spot him.”

Police said an Asian woman was walking near Dunsmuir and Cambie streets when a man she didn’t know hit her over the back of the head with a pole. The suspect used a racial slur, then fled the area as he continued making offensive comments, police added.

The woman was injured and required medical attention, however, the injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

Majidpour is described as approximately five-foot-seven, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is often unshaven, police said.

Anyone who sees Majidpour, or has information about his whereabouts, is asked to call 911 and not approach him.