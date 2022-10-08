Menu

Crime

Vancouver police release CCTV video of alleged bear-spray assault on store owner

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 8, 2022 1:50 pm
Click to play video: 'CCTV footage released of bear-spray assault on Vancouver store owner' CCTV footage released of bear-spray assault on Vancouver store owner
Vancouver police have released surveillance video that shows the moments leading up to an alleged brazen bear-spray attack on a store owner.

Investigators have released the video on Friday in hopes that someone in the public will recognize the two suspects.

Police are trying to identify these two suspects that were involved in an assault and a robbery in Vancouver. View image in full screen
Police are trying to identify these two suspects that were involved in an assault and a robbery in Vancouver. VPD

“This is very much a planned and co-ordinated robbery that inflicted not only physical injuries but some significant emotional trauma on two young staff members that were just trying to do their job and make a living,” said Sgt. Steve Addison, with Vancouver police.

“We need to identify these people.”

A woman is seen browsing the store and picking up a purse in the video, when a second suspect enters.

The second suspect, a man, then bear-sprays the employees and runs off with clothing as the first woman also leaves with stolen items.

The assault and robbery took place on Sept. 30 at a clothing store on Howe and Helmcken streets just after 4 p.m.

“It’s likely these suspects live nearby or frequent the area, and we’re hoping someone who recognizes them will call police so we can begin to hold them accountable,” Addison said.

“We know from experience that criminals like this often strike multiple times before they get caught.”

Anyone with potential information regarding the suspects or the assault is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-4043.

