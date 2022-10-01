Vancouver store owner bear-sprayed during robbery

Send this page to someone via email

A business owner in downtown Vancouver was attacked during a robbery on Friday, according to police.

Vancouver police said a man tried stealing from a clothing store on Howe and Helmcken streets, when he was confronted by the owner, just after 4 p.m.

Once confronted, the suspect bear-sprayed the owner, then stole more clothing on the way out of the store, according to police.

Investigators said they are working to identify the suspect but did not provide a description of the suspect.

Anyone with potential information regarding the attack and robbery is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2541.