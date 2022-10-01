Menu

Crime

Vancouver store owner bear-sprayed during robbery

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 1, 2022 3:20 pm
A store owner was bear-sprayed during a robbery, Vancouver police said. View image in full screen
A store owner was bear-sprayed during a robbery, Vancouver police said. Global News

A business owner in downtown Vancouver was attacked during a robbery on Friday, according to police.

Vancouver police said a man tried stealing from a clothing store on Howe and Helmcken streets, when he was confronted by the owner, just after 4 p.m.

Driver flees crash on Vancouver's Knight Street, 1 injured: police

Once confronted, the suspect bear-sprayed the owner, then stole more clothing on the way out of the store, according to police.

Investigators said they are working to identify the suspect but did not provide a description of the suspect.

'We are going to come knocking': Vancouver police chief vows to hold PNE rioters accountable

Anyone with potential information regarding the attack and robbery is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2541.

